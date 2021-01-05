Chris Runion to host final Coffee with Chris townhall prior to 2021 session

Published Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 8:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, will be hosting his last Coffee with Chris event on Wednesday at Stable Craft Brewing, 375 Madrid Rd, Waynesboro, at 6:30 p.m.

Coffee will be provided by the delegate’s office with donations collected for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

To date, Coffee with Chris events have raised more than $500 and 15 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused challenges we could have never foreseen. It’s important now more so than ever to hear directly from constituents and the impact the General Assembly will have on their lives moving forward,” said Runion. “Though this will be a shorter session, I look forward to introducing legislation to combat the issues I routinely hear about while traveling the district. Broadband, the DMV, agriculture, the Tuition Assistance Grant, and career and technical education are always top of mind issues for our community”.

25th House District constituents can RSVP to Chris@ChrisRunion.com.

A self-report is required prior to entry, along with proper mask wearing throughout the event.

Social distancing will be enforced by household.

Related

Comments