Chris Runion to host Coffee with the Delegate townhall

Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, will be hosting an informal townhall for the Rockingham area at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater on Thursday from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Coffee will be provided by the delegate’s office with donations collected for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused challenges we could have never foreseen. It’s important now more so than ever to hear directly from constituents and the impact the General Assembly will have on their lives moving forward” said Runion. “Though this will be a shorter session, I look forward to introducing legislation to combat the issues I routinely hear about while traveling the district. Broadband, the DMV, agriculture, the Tuition Assistance Grant, and career and technical education are always top of mind issues for our community.”

25th House District constituents can RSVP to Chris@ChrisRunion.com. A self-report is required prior to entry, along with proper mask wearing throughout the event.

Social distancing will be enforced by household.

Runion represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Runion is currently serving his first term in the Virginia House of Delegates.

