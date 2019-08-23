Chris Runion endorsed by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC

Republican Chris‌ ‌Runion this week received the endorsement of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation (VFBF) AgPAC, a political action committee of Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, in the race for the 25th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

“I grew up on a farm in the Shenandoah Valley and worked for many years in the Agribusiness sector. In the 25th District, farming is a way of life and one that I want to see remain as a vital part of our communities. Farmers today face many difficulties, if elected I will work to reform and review state programs to ease the burdens on local farmers so they won’t be stifled by overregulation. I’m honored to receive the support of our farmers in Albemarle County, Augusta County, and Rockingham County.”

Chris Runion is among 126 candidates that Virginia VFBF AgPAC has endorsed for House and Senate seats. Endorsements were made based on the recommendations of local committees of farmers.

“Each of these candidates has demonstrated a clear understanding of the needs and challenges farmers are facing and/or have proven their support through their favorable voting records while holding positions in the General Assembly. We believe these candidates will help agriculture and forestry maintain its vitality as the number one industry in Virginia,” said Wayne F. Pryor, chairman of VFBF AgPAC and VFBF president. “We look forward to working with them in the 2020 Virginia General Assembly.”

The non-partisan VFBF AgPAC was created by Farm Bureau in 1999 and employs in-kind contributions to support candidates who can best support agriculture and Farm Bureau issues. Chris Runion is the Republican nominee running to replace retiring Delegate Steve Landes. The 25th District covers parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties.

