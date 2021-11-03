Chris Hartless upsets, unseats Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson

Former Staunton Police officer Chris Hartless upset incumbent sheriff Matt Robertson, winning with just under 57 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s elections.

Hartless is a 19-year veteran of the Staunton Police Department who had also served as chief deputy under Robertson.

He ran on a platform focused on training for office staff and more inter-agency cooperation, especially with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Staunton Police Department.

Robertson had been elected sheriff in 2017.

