Albemarle County: Chris Greene Lake closed for swimming and dogs due to algae bloom
Chris Greene Lake is currently experiencing a harmful algae bloom and is closed for swimming.
People and dogs are prohibited from swimming in the Albemarle County lake until further notice.
Hiking trails and the dog park remain open, and boating is still permitted.
There have been no reported health problems.
However, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake after test results showed harmful algae present.
People and pets are prohibited from contact with the water until further notice.
Walnut Creek Lake is not affected.