Chris Graham: The fog of (far off) war

You go to bed, thinking about how you have to get up early for work, to get the kids to school, you might have time to stop for coffee on the way, then you’re awakened in the middle of the night by the sounds of war.

Ukraine is two weeks removed from this.

And oddly, the rest of the world moves on pretty much as normal.

Other than higher gas prices, for instance, the impact on everyday lives in the West is minimal.

It’s certainly not like two Marches ago, when COVID shut the world down.

We’re going about our days as we would.

More of us are news junkies than we normally are, from a look at the TV ratings numbers.

Even that is telling. In between the reports on the war in Ukraine, we get commercials telling us to buy beer, pizza, deodorant, new cars, travel.

All while people who were like us a couple of weeks ago are having to decide whether to flee, fight, shelter in place and pray.

