Chris Graham talks World Series, NCAA, WWE on ‘Mark Moses Show’

Published Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, 7:56 pm

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to go over how he attended three World Series games in Washington, if NCAA players should get paid and his problems with WWE wrestling right now.

