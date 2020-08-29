Chris Graham: My Preseason ACC Football Ballot
Surprise of surprises landed in my email inbox on Friday – a 2020 ACC Football Preseason All-ACC Team ballot. Is this a sign that we’re actually going to do this?
OK, so, I’m a superstitious sort, so let me take that back, and just say, the ACC asked me to fill out a preseason All-ACC football ballot, and that felt normal, and normal is good.
Anyway, I probably rushed my way through it, and I’m sure I put too many UVA and Clemson guys on the teams, but, so be it.
My ballot
QUARTERBACK
1 #16 Trevor Lawrence – QB – Clemson
RUNNING BACK
1 #9 Travis Etienne – RB – Clemson
2 #8 Michael Carter – RB/RS – North Carolina
WIDE RECEIVER
1 #13 Terrell Jana – WR – Virginia
2 #5 Tamorrion Terry – WR – Florida State
3 #11 Tre’ Turner – WR – Virginia Tech
TIGHT END
1 #N/A Tony Poljan – TE – Virginia
ALL-PURPOSE BACK
1 #8 Michael Carter – RB/RS – North Carolina
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
1 #79 Dillon Reinkensmeyer – OL – Virginia
2 #71 Jordan McFadden – OL – Clemson
OFFENSIVE GUARD
1 #65 Matt Bockhorst – OL – Clemson
2 #77 Zion Johnson – OL – Boston College
CENTER
1 #55 Olusegun Oluwatimi – OL – Virginia
DEFENSIVE END
1 #35 Justin Foster – DE – Clemson
2 #11 Janarius Robinson – DE – Florida State
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
1 #59 Jordan Williams – DL – Clemson
2 #44 Nyles Pinckney – DL – Clemson
LINEBACKER
1 #11 Charles Snowden – LB – Virginia
2 #14 Noah Taylor – LB – Virginia
3 #33 Zane Zandier – LB – Virginia
CORNERBACK
1 #28 Jermaine Waller – CB – Virginia Tech
2 #26 Asante Samuel, Jr. – DB – Florida State
SAFETY
1 #29 Joey Blount – S – Virginia
2 #2 Tariq Carpenter – DB – Georgia Tech
PLACEKICKER
1 #26 Brian Delaney – PK – Virginia
PUNTER
1 #81 Nash Griffin – P – Virginia
SPECIALIST
1 #N/A D’Angelo Amos – DB – Virginia
PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1 #16 Trevor Lawrence – QB – Clemson
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1 Clemson
2 Notre Dame
3 North Carolina
4 Miami (FL)
5 Virginia
6 Virginia Tech
7 Florida State
8 NC State
9 Pittsburgh
10 Syracuse
11 Louisville
12 Duke
13 Georgia Tech
14 Boston College
15 Wake Forest
Story by Chris Graham