Chris Graham: My Preseason ACC Football Ballot

Surprise of surprises landed in my email inbox on Friday – a 2020 ACC Football Preseason All-ACC Team ballot. Is this a sign that we’re actually going to do this?

OK, so, I’m a superstitious sort, so let me take that back, and just say, the ACC asked me to fill out a preseason All-ACC football ballot, and that felt normal, and normal is good.

Anyway, I probably rushed my way through it, and I’m sure I put too many UVA and Clemson guys on the teams, but, so be it.

My ballot

QUARTERBACK

1 #16 Trevor Lawrence – QB – Clemson

RUNNING BACK

1 #9 Travis Etienne – RB – Clemson

2 #8 Michael Carter – RB/RS – North Carolina

WIDE RECEIVER

1 #13 Terrell Jana – WR – Virginia

2 #5 Tamorrion Terry – WR – Florida State

3 #11 Tre’ Turner – WR – Virginia Tech

TIGHT END

1 #N/A Tony Poljan – TE – Virginia

ALL-PURPOSE BACK

1 #8 Michael Carter – RB/RS – North Carolina

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

1 #79 Dillon Reinkensmeyer – OL – Virginia

2 #71 Jordan McFadden – OL – Clemson

OFFENSIVE GUARD

1 #65 Matt Bockhorst – OL – Clemson

2 #77 Zion Johnson – OL – Boston College

CENTER

1 #55 Olusegun Oluwatimi – OL – Virginia

DEFENSIVE END

1 #35 Justin Foster – DE – Clemson

2 #11 Janarius Robinson – DE – Florida State

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1 #59 Jordan Williams – DL – Clemson

2 #44 Nyles Pinckney – DL – Clemson

LINEBACKER

1 #11 Charles Snowden – LB – Virginia

2 #14 Noah Taylor – LB – Virginia

3 #33 Zane Zandier – LB – Virginia

CORNERBACK

1 #28 Jermaine Waller – CB – Virginia Tech

2 #26 Asante Samuel, Jr. – DB – Florida State

SAFETY

1 #29 Joey Blount – S – Virginia

2 #2 Tariq Carpenter – DB – Georgia Tech

PLACEKICKER

1 #26 Brian Delaney – PK – Virginia

PUNTER

1 #81 Nash Griffin – P – Virginia

SPECIALIST

1 #N/A D’Angelo Amos – DB – Virginia

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1 #16 Trevor Lawrence – QB – Clemson

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1 Clemson

2 Notre Dame

3 North Carolina

4 Miami (FL)

5 Virginia

6 Virginia Tech

7 Florida State

8 NC State

9 Pittsburgh

10 Syracuse

11 Louisville

12 Duke

13 Georgia Tech

14 Boston College

15 Wake Forest

