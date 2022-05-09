Chris Graham: It’s a brave new world out there, and I don’t know who any of them are

I spent weeks trying to figure out who the gal is in the commercial who says you can save money on concert tickets, and not just on her shows.

Asked everybody I knew, focusing on the younger folks, because the last time I added anything new to my music likes, we’re talking around 1995 or so.

My go-t- whenever I don’t know whoever who some supposed celebrity is is to find a teenager and ask them.

I find myself doing this pretty much all the time now.

I don’t know who half the people who guest host “Saturday Night Live” are.

(Half, or give or take the other half.)

There’s a whole universe of YouTube stardom that is completely foreign to me.

Apparently, people make videos of themselves reviewing fast food hamburgers and make millions doing so.

I mean, if you’re saying it’s so, I’m not going to doubt you.

I won’t even decry it.

I do think it’s hilarious that an Ol’ Dirty Bastard song is now being used to sell laundry detergent.

I remember thinking back in the ‘90s that one day, gangsta rap would one day become elevator music, and here we are.

The celebrities that I knew are now old, gray or graying, thicker around the middle, selling selfies at fan conventions.

I find myself attracted to buying ripped jeans, the rips done intentionally. Back when I was a kid, the rips were a sign that mom and dad were holding off on getting me a new pair because I was in another growth spurt.

And now I’m seeing young guys with pencil moustaches and mullets. The teen girls with mall hair can’t be far behind.

The more things change, the more …

Something.

Anyway, the mystery of the gal in the commercials, meanwhile, finally got solved.

Her name, reportedly, is Becky G, though upon finding this out, I’m left with a whole new set of questions.

First and foremost, who is Becky G?

