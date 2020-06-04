Chris Graham: It has to be about more than taking down monuments

Published Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020, 2:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Drive is a nice first step, but that’s all it is – a first step.

The removal of other memorials to the Lost Cause still standing in public spaces across the Commonwealth would be a nice next step.

But, not enough.

Getting the statues down is important symbolically, but it’s time to go all the way.

We need to address disparities in policing in terms of how it applies to enforcement of laws on the books among people of color.

Citizens police review boards should be created across the Commonwealth, in every community – every city, every town, every county.

Public oversight of police is a key to rebuilding a level of trust between law enforcement and private citizens.

Police chiefs and sheriffs need to hire and train officers to apply the laws on the books equally and with equanimity.

We need to address how much we pay police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Virginia. We don’t have a good track record of prioritizing pay for law enforcement.

Better pay means we can attract and retain better people.

We need to build ourselves toward becoming a Commonwealth of Opportunity.

Education is the great equalizer, and yet the way we fund public schools now doesn’t provide for equality of opportunity in our Commonwealth.

Kids in inner cities and rural central, south, western and southwest Virginia deserve the right to the same quality education that rich white kids in Northern Virginia get.

We need to emphasize diversity in hiring for local and state government jobs – diversity including race, ethnicity, gender, identity, class.

The more our government offices can look like our communities, the better we can guarantee that policy directives, program decisions, enforcements, the rest, reflect our shared experiences.

Local and state governments need to seek more diversity in private companies when outsourcing work.

There are already plenty of laws on the books telling those entities to do that, but we can and must do a better job of seeing it through.

And that’s the case across the board.

Plenty of laws on the books have codified supposed equality.

It’s how we do things, or don’t do things, that is the crux of the matter.

It’s how police officers and sheriff’s deputies decide to handle a broken tail light. How a General Assembly committee divvies up money for public schools.

How an HR person in City Hall treats hiring for an open position.

How a state agency treats a procurement opportunity.

Most of what needs to happen is done behind closed doors.

It’s the mundane, day to day, the boring stuff.

Training new police officers, balancing budgets.

Sifting through job applications, bids on projects.

Removing a monument is something that we can all see. No doubt there will be throngs of people on hand for when the Lee memorial finally comes down, and applause from those who saw to it that it happened.

It’s what happens after the monuments go down that matters more.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments