Chris Dillow wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League on James River
Boater Chris Dillow of Waynesboro won the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine at James River in Henrico.
Dillow earned $5,836 for his victory at the event.
The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships. Boaters will compete for a $60,000 prize package, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while Strike King co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.
The top six finishers in each regional will then qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.
The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the Toyota Series, the pathway to the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour.
|RANK
|BOATER NAME/HOMETOWN
|BASS
|WEIGHT
|AWARD
|1st
|Chris Dillow of Waynesboro, Va.
|5
|19-0
|$5,836
|2nd
|Keith Estes of Spring Grove, Va.
|5
|18-10
|$2,868
|3rd
|Drake Hundley of Church Road, Va.
|5
|18-0
|$1,780
|4th
|Thomas Milton of Chester, Va.
|5
|17-1
|$1,245
|5th
|Jeff Hamilton of Henrico, Va.
|5
|16-6
|$1,067
|6th
|Timothy Lucy of Prince George, Va.
|5
|16-1
|$978
|7th
|Marshall Johnson of Montpelier, Va.
|5
|15-8
|$889
|8th
|Chris Daves of Spring Grove, Va.
|5
|14-14
|$800
|9th
|David Mills of Wirtz, Va.
|5
|14-11
|$712
|10th
|Adam Lester of Huddleston, Va.
|5
|14-10
|$623
|RANK
|STRIKE KING CO-ANGLER NAME/HOMETOWN
|BASS
|WEIGHT
|AWARD
|1st
|Lenny Baird of Stafford, Va.
|5
|16-7
|$2,852
|2nd
|Nathan Grose of Morgantown, W.V.
|5
|14-2
|$1,326
|3rd
|Nathan Pulley of Chester, Va.
|5
|13-12
|$887
|4th
|Trey Grow of Mechanicsville, Va.
|5
|13-2
|$619
|5th
|Dillon Reid of Ashland, Va.
|5
|13-1
|$530
|6th
|William Slawson of Bumpass, Va.
|5
|13-0
|$464
|6th
|EJ Thomas of Roanoke, Va.
|5
|13-0
|$881
|8th
|Rickey Wood of Smithfield, Va.
|5
|12-14
|$398
|9th
|Mickey Bergeron of Amherst, Va.
|5
|12-13
|$354
|10th
|William Lane of Midlothian, Va.
|5
|12-9
|$309
Contingency Awards
|AWARD
|NAME
|CONTINGENCY
|PAYOUT
|Boater Big Bass
|Kermit Crowder of Matoaca, Va.
|6-pound, 8-ounce bass
|$840
|Strike King Co-Angler Berkley Big Bass
|E.J. Thomas of Roanoke, Va.
|6-pound, 1-ounce bass
|$417
|Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus
|Shannon Breeding of Moneta, Va.
|Eligible Phoenix Boat*
|$500
* Boaters are eligible to win up to an extra $7,000 per event in each Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine tournament if all requirements are met. More information on the Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus contingency program can be found at PhoenixBassBoats.com.
For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.