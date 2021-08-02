Chris Dillow wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League on James River

Boater Chris Dillow of Waynesboro won the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine at James River in Henrico.

Dillow earned $5,836 for his victory at the event.

The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships. Boaters will compete for a $60,000 prize package, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while Strike King co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.

The top six finishers in each regional will then qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.

The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the Toyota Series, the pathway to the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour.

RANK BOATER NAME/HOMETOWN BASS WEIGHT AWARD 1st Chris Dillow of Waynesboro, Va. 5 19-0 $5,836 2nd Keith Estes of Spring Grove, Va. 5 18-10 $2,868 3rd Drake Hundley of Church Road, Va. 5 18-0 $1,780 4th Thomas Milton of Chester, Va. 5 17-1 $1,245 5th Jeff Hamilton of Henrico, Va. 5 16-6 $1,067 6th Timothy Lucy of Prince George, Va. 5 16-1 $978 7th Marshall Johnson of Montpelier, Va. 5 15-8 $889 8th Chris Daves of Spring Grove, Va. 5 14-14 $800 9th David Mills of Wirtz, Va. 5 14-11 $712 10th Adam Lester of Huddleston, Va. 5 14-10 $623

RANK STRIKE KING CO-ANGLER NAME/HOMETOWN BASS WEIGHT AWARD 1st Lenny Baird of Stafford, Va. 5 16-7 $2,852 2nd Nathan Grose of Morgantown, W.V. 5 14-2 $1,326 3rd Nathan Pulley of Chester, Va. 5 13-12 $887 4th Trey Grow of Mechanicsville, Va. 5 13-2 $619 5th Dillon Reid of Ashland, Va. 5 13-1 $530 6th William Slawson of Bumpass, Va. 5 13-0 $464 6th EJ Thomas of Roanoke, Va. 5 13-0 $881 8th Rickey Wood of Smithfield, Va. 5 12-14 $398 9th Mickey Bergeron of Amherst, Va. 5 12-13 $354 10th William Lane of Midlothian, Va. 5 12-9 $309

Contingency Awards

AWARD NAME CONTINGENCY PAYOUT Boater Big Bass Kermit Crowder of Matoaca, Va. 6-pound, 8-ounce bass $840 Strike King Co-Angler Berkley Big Bass E.J. Thomas of Roanoke, Va. 6-pound, 1-ounce bass $417 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus Shannon Breeding of Moneta, Va. Eligible Phoenix Boat* $500

* Boaters are eligible to win up to an extra $7,000 per event in each Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine tournament if all requirements are met. More information on the Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus contingency program can be found at PhoenixBassBoats.com.

For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.