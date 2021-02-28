Choosing chairs for your restaurant

Looking for the perfect chairs for your restaurant is an exciting aspect of starting your restaurant. There are so many shapes, styles, and materials you can choose from. Picking furniture for your space is a great way to show off your own unique taste and help you foster the ambiance you are trying to achieve for your brand. Below are some advantages and suggestions for different types of chairs and materials you can buy for your space. When looking at this, be sure to keep your space and budget in mind, as this will differ from restaurant to restaurant and have an impact on the chairs you choose.

Chair styles

Bar stools: Bar stools are an underrated restaurant chair, as not everyone enjoys climbing in and out of a chair every time they need to leave the table. While they are tall, this gives them the advantage of also being slim and easy to fit in between tables. If you have some extra space that can be filled, adding a few high-top tables and bar stools is a great option.

Booths: If you’re looking for a way to optimize your seating capacity, adding booths into your restaurant is the way to go. Booths are great because you can have between four and six people, as opposed to a regular restaurant table, which usually only seats four people. Booths are great too because they can go anywhere in the restaurant, even in the corners. Adding a corner booth can sometimes even double the seating of a normal booth, seating around eleven or twelve people! It’s great if you want your restaurant to begin hosting larger parties as well.

Regular chairs: Of course you are going to have just regular chairs in your space, as they are the easiest to have in a restaurant. Not only are they the easiest, but there is also a large variety of these restaurant chairs for sale, so don’t be shy, have a look around and pick the best ones for your restaurant.

Materials

Wood: Wooden chairs are very aesthetically pleasing and are very trendy at the moment. If you’re trying to give off a homey, or rustic feeling, this would be the material to go with. Not only are they stylish, but also they’re durable and are often made from repurposed wood, which is good for the environment. Wooden chairs are lighter weight as well, and if you change your mind later, you can easily upholster them.

Metal: Similar to wooden chairs, metal chairs are very durable, stylish, and can be made from recycled materials. They are also very versatile and even make for good patio furniture, if your restaurant has outdoor seating. Additionally, metal tends to be cheaper than wood, so this might be the best option if you’re budget-conscious.

Upholstered: If you prefer a chair with a material on it, then your best option is one that’s upholstered. This opens up a wide variety of possible choices, as you can have a chair that is covered with any kind of fabric or material. If you go with this type of chair though, be careful, as they can get worn out quickly or even damaged.

Regardless of the material, be sure that your chairs are comfortable for your customers. Shop around and look at the different styles these chairs come in too. Do they have backs? Do they look better with or without armrests? If they have cushions, are the cushions easily replaceable if they get damaged? Thinking of these questions in the beginning will help guide you to choose the best chairs for your restaurant.

