Choosing a kratom vendor

Choosing the right kratom vendor is arguably more important than choosing the right strain. Even the best strain can be underwhelming if it comes from a vendor who doesn’t have a supplier who can provide a reliable level of quality.

There are a few key questions you need to ask and answer before you purchase from a vendor. Use these questions as a checklist for yourself.

Is the vendor approved by the American Kratom Association?

The American Kratom Association is the premiere industry association within the kratom industry. They are the organization behind the fight to get the Kratom Consumer Protection Act passed at the federal level. One core tenet of their mission is to ensure a kratom supply that passes stringent third party testing requirements.

In order to be a part of the AKA’s good manufacturing process standards program, vendors have to pass an in-depth audit conducted by an independent third party. Approved companies have to have every batch of their supply tested for contaminants, heavy metals, and alkaloid content. These results then have to be conveyed on the packaging.

The audit also covers personnel training, product handling, and advertising claims. Essentially, this organization regulates its approved vendors similar to how the government would regulate kratom. That way, these vendors are ready to go if there were to ever be a federally regulated kratom industry. You can find the list of approved kratom vendors on the AKA website.

Typically, you will be able to find the AKA seal of approval on a vendor’s website. At the very least, look for a section on their website that has proof of their supply being tested by an independent third party.

How extensive is their selection of products?

Once you have found an AKA-approved vendor, you want to evaluate their product offerings. You want to find a vendor who has a wide variety of strains in both powder and capsule form.

Companies that only offer a few strains usually do not have relationships with high-quality suppliers.

The best vendors have seven to ten strains available in red, green, and white varieties. They also have at least two or three of the rarer yellow and gold varieties.

Also, the best vendors will have strains for sale that are harder to come buy. Not every vendor sells green hulu kapuas powder, for example.

Kratom comes in both liquid and powder extract, but very few vendors actually sell it reliably.

Are the products priced fairly?

It is very important to shop around within the kratom industry. Prices for the same strain can vary wildly from vendor to vendor. This difference in price comes down to supply-side logistics.

Be wary of vendors whose highest increment for sale is by the pound. This usually indicates that they don’t have a good enough supply to sell kratom by the kilo. Prices should be no more than eight dollars per ounce. Some companies sell strains for up to twenty dollars an ounce.

Use this little trick when trying to figure out if pricing is fair – a vendor not approved by the AKA should not be more expensive than one of the AKA’s good manufacturing process standards participants.

What are this vendor’s shipping and return policies?

Finally, you want to feel secure when you make a purchase. The vendor should make you feel that you will without a doubt get what you paid for, and within a reasonable time frame. Believe it or not, one of the first things you should look for is a disclaimer that says the company does not ship to anywhere kratom is banned. This is how you know the vendor is reputable and follows rules.

Most reputable vendors use the USPS, Fedex, or UPS to handle their shipments. You will get a tracking number just like any other delivery. Your package will also come in discreet packaging so nobody knows what you purchased. Domestic shipments usually come after two or three days. International shipments often take up to two weeks. Some companies will offer free shipping if you spend over a certain dollar amount.

When you buy from a vendor, you want to make sure they offer a replacement if you get a batch you are unsatisfied with. Legit vendors will always go above and beyond to make sure the customer is satisfied.

In conclusion, answer these four questions during the process of choosing a kratom vendor and you are sure to be satisfied.

Story by Jen Reaney

