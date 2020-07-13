Chincoteague Island voted Best Coastal Small Town by USA TODAY
Chincoteague Island is the winner of USA Today‘s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Coastal Small Town.
Top 10
- Chincoteague Island- Virginia
- Bayfield – Wisconsin
- Venice – Florida
- Rockport, Texas
- Bay Saint Louis – Mississippi
- Southport – North Carolina
- Georgetown – South Carolina
- Marys – Georgia
- Gulf Shores – Alabama
- Sandusky – Ohio
From quaint boutiques and art galleries to delectable cuisine caught fresh from local waters, Chincoteague Island is bursting with coastal charm. A thriving artisans community blends with local flavor and the result is purely captivating.
Wild ponies roam on neighboring Assateague Island where the Atlantic Ocean beckons one to explore, relax, and recharge. Boat tours and walking history tours offer glimpses into our past while enjoying the present. Waterfront parks offer sunset or sunrise views over channels surrounding Chincoteague Island; sightings of the Chincoteague wild ponies; delightful sounds of herons, egrets, seagulls and terns as they fish for the night’s dinner; and peaceful moments to simply watch the sparkling water.
Small town coastal charm is waiting for you. Begin your planning today at www.chincoteaguechamber.com.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19 and area response, visit What’s Open on CI? to learn more.
Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.