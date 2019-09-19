Chili, Blues and Brews Festival goes Zero Waste

Published Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019, 12:31 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia chiliThe 12th annual Virginia Chili, Blues and Brews Festival will also mark a significant first: as the first-ever Zero Waste Festival in Waynesboro history.

The event, which brings thousands of guests to town to sample over 200+ gallons of chili, local brews and ciders with world-class blues, will offer guests the chance to reduce the waste footprint of the event.

“Last year we threw away over 30,000 non-recyclable styrofoam serving cups, plastic spoons and drink cups, and sent it directly to the landfill,” said Terry Short, the festival organizer.

This year the event will replace all of those items with compostable material, as will all of its food vendors.

“In fact, we’ll conduct composting demonstrations throughout the event as well,” said Short, who is also Waynesboro’s mayor. “We’re also incentivizing our chili competitors with an extra cash prize to help us educate patrons of some eco-friendly steps they can take back home with them.”

In March, the City of Waynesboro suspended its plastic recycling program, following a sad trend nationwide as communities deal with a lack of after-market demand for plastics.

“Like anything in life, you can either sit down and accept things, or stand up and do something. At the Virginia Chili, Blues and Brews Festival, we’ve decided to do something,” Short said.

The Virginia Chili Blues and Brews Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 in Downtown Waynesboro from 2:30-9pm, featuring music from the son of blues legend Muddy Waters, Big Bill Morganfield, award-winning Texas guitarist Chris Duarte, and more.

Discounted tickets and more information are available online at VirginiaChili.com.



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news