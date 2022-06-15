Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU ranks among nation’s best children’s hospitals

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU has again been named among the nation’s top hospitals for kids by U.S. News & World Report. The publication’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings were released today, with CHoR earning distinction in three pediatric specialties.

CHoR’s rankings include nephrology (#31), urology (#33) and pulmonology (#37). This marks the eighth year the hospital has made the list for nephrology, fourth for pulmonology and third for urology. CHoR is also rated among the top 10 children’s hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic region, encompassing Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

“Our teams care for thousands of children, understanding that each one individually means the world to their loved ones,” said Elias Neujahr, CHoR president. “It’s for these families that our team combines fervor and expertise – and these rankings by U.S. News & World Report are a reflection of this dedication to making sure that the health of our kids comes first through life-changing care today and research for tomorrow. I’m proud of and humbled by our CHoR patients, families, providers and support teams for the tenacity and grace they show every day along this journey.”

The Best Children’s Hospital rankings were established in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find quality medical care. Scores and resulting rankings are based on clinical data — such as procedure and patient volumes, infection prevention, patient safety, availability of specific care, nurse staffing and more — along with an annual survey asking 15,000 pediatric specialists where they would send the sickest children in need of care in their areas of specialty.

“These rankings are one of the many ways we measure and affirm the quality, safe and innovative care we’re committed to providing children from throughout Virginia and beyond,” said Dr. Karen Hendricks-Muñoz, interim chair, Department of Pediatrics, interim physician in chief, CHoR. “It’s a privilege to work alongside providers who are among the best in the country in terms of both clinical acumen and a heart for kids and families who need a healing hand as they face serious medical concerns.”

These children and families are also the impetus behind CHoR’s construction of a new tower dedicated to pediatric inpatient, emergency and trauma care, set to open in spring 2023. The building will provide the nationally-ranked hospital – and Central Virginia’s only full-service children’s hospital – a new home for clinical care and research to meet the growing needs of the community.

Like this: Like Loading...