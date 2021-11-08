Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU hosts vaccine town hall

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU will host a free, virtual town hall on Wednesday for parents and caregivers of children ages 5-11 who are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pediatric health experts will address key information and perspectives about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

The town hall will be live from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Access the Zoom link at chrichmond.org/covidvaccinetownhall.

Panelists will include:

Dr. Suzanne Lavoie, pediatric infectious diseases specialist

Vaccine myths and facts

Vaccine myths and facts Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, pediatrician

A parent’s perspective, Talking with your pediatrician about the vaccine

A parent’s perspective, Talking with your pediatrician about the vaccine Dr. Rocquel Crawley, senior operations director

Where and how to get the vaccine

Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists.

Find more information about this event and the COVID-19 vaccine for children of all ages at chrichmond.org.

