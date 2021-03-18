Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU administers COVID-19 vaccine to patients 16 and older

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU has begun administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to pediatric patients age 16 and older with underlying health conditions and up to two caregivers per patient.

The hospital’s committee on equitable vaccine distribution identified the first group of patients to be offered the vaccine based on comorbidities and COVID prevalence data.

This was the first in a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled to ensure that families receive this important protection. The next clinic will be held by appointment only on Saturday, March 27 at the Children’s Pavilion.

CHoR is contacting families of current patients who qualify for this clinic, where the plan is to administer more than 850 additional vaccines.

Recipients will be scheduled to receive their second dose at a subsequent clinic next month.

To make the vaccination process and regular clinic operations as smooth as possible for families, the hospital asks that families not call to schedule appointments.

Learn more about COVID-19 prevention and the vaccine at chrichmond.org/COVID19.

