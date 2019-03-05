Child advocates needed in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Are you looking for a unique, impactful volunteer experience? Blue Ridge Court Appointed Special Advocates – CASA for Children – is in need of volunteer child advocates.

CASA volunteers advocate for abused and neglected children in our community. As officers of the court, CASA volunteers ensure children’s needs are recognized and their best interests are met both in the courtroom and in the community.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and the reward that comes along with serving as the voice of a child, training starts in April. For more information about this unique volunteer experience, please contact Jennifer Taylor at jennifer@blueridgecasa.org or by phone at 540-213-2272 by Wednesday, March 20th. For an application or more information visit our website www.blueridgecasa.org.

About Blue Ridge CASA for Children

Blue Ridge CASA for Children is a member of the National CASA Association, a network of more than 900 CASA programs serving children in 49 states and Washington DC. Blue Ridge CASA is a non-profit that trains volunteers to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. In the area we serve, that includes Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham Counties, over 300 children enter foster care annually. Currently we advocate for 100 of these children each year. By increasing the number of volunteers in our area we can increase the number of children we serve in the community. Blue Ridge CASA is led by Chief Executive Officer, Juan Pablo Berrizbeitia.

Related Content

Shop Google