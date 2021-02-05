Chic diaper bags for your brand new baby

A new baby’s arrival is probably the most joyous occasion that any family can have in their home. Preparing for it is essential, and there are so many things that you need to do. The number of things you need to buy for your baby is quite astounding, and everything is essential. However, some items take precedence, given their importance in your daily routine. One of these things is a diaper bag, which you need to keep with you at all times. Regardless of where you are going, this is the one thing that will provide you with everything you need to keep your baby clean. Here are a few diaper bags that we think are certainly worth checking out.

Paperclip diaper bag

Paperclip is a U.S.-based company providing some of the most innovative and useful diaper bags in the industry. There is a wide range of collections that you can choose from, and what you get is a ton of storage capacity in each bag. Our favorite has to be the Willow Limited Edition, which comes in a beautiful color and, of course, has the iconic changing station on the back. The changing station is a particular portion that extends to provide an enclosed changing mat for the baby. There is enough space for you to even pack your work stuff like a laptop and a notebook and other things. There is a dedicated bottle pocket on the side as well. It is undoubtedly one of the most capable baby diaper bags that we have seen so far.

The Harper backpack

Let us make one thing clear right away, and that is the fact that you do not need a bag categorized specifically for diapers for it to be useful for you. Of course, being purpose-built certainly has its advantages, but you can certainly make do without it if you want. This Mina Baie product, for example, is certainly capable of providing all the compartments you need for your baby’s diapers. However, the leather design and the looks also make it the perfect fit for a mommy who wants her fashion game to stay on point. With an insulated bottle compartment and a luxurious leather look, this thing can easily be converted for your work needs later as well.

Glam Rosie diaper bag

If you want the whole discrete look from your diaper bag, then this is an excellent option for you to consider. This thing is designed to look like a handbag and has all the space you could need and then some. The zipper provides free access to the inside, and you can fit everything you need to carry, including diapers, cleaning products, bottles, and more. The bag can be used as a shoulder bag, a handbag, or even be worn as a backpack. You can use this bag for your office needs as well once the baby grows up.

Babymel Grace diaper bag

This bag’s simplicity is perfect for any mom looking for a no-nonsense solution that is easy to manage. The space inside this bag is huge, and you also get insulated bottle holders that can keep the bottle warm for as long as 4 hours. Its leather look and sleek design easily fool anyone into believing that it is a regular fashionable handbag and not a diaper bag.

Conclusion

All the bags shared have an element of fashion present in them, and you can carry any of them along to any occasion without worrying about losing your chic look.

Story by David Van Der Ede

