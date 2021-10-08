Chesterfield woman dies in crash on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County Thursday at 7:10 p.m. took the life of a Chesterfield woman.

A 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling south on I-81 when it rear-ended a 2010 Honda CRV that stopped due to heavy traffic. The impact caused the Honda to be pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was also stopped due to traffic. The Honda then caught fire.

The driver of the Buick, Samuel C. Holtzman, 22, of Harrisonburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital for treatment. Holtzman was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old female, of Chesterfield, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The female was wearing a seatbelt. The female’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old male, of Thorn Hill, Tenn., was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Holtzman was charged with reckless driving.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.