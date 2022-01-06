Chesterfield Health District offers Pfizer booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds

Published Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, 5:52 pm

The Chesterfield Health District’s Rockwood Vaccination Clinic will offer Pfizer BioNTech booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds. Additionally, 5- to 11-year-old vaccine recipients who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 28 days after the second dose.

The Rockwood Vaccination Clinic, located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian, is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Rockwood Vaccination Clinic offers first, second, and additional primary COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 12 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

To make an appointment visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged, especially for children, to reduce wait times. Individuals with an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, VDH urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.

If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

