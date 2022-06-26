Chesterfield County Police seek info on teen who may have been taken against her will

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

Dulce Gomez was last seen at a Chesterfield complex on Saturday. Gomez was last seen taking out the trash to a dumpster in the complex around 4:30 p.m.

Gomez’s adult sister has received communication from her that suggests that she is gone against her will.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a pink Rugrats t-shirt, and sandals.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.