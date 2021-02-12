Chesapeake man charged in shooting of security guard at Social Security building

A Chesapeake man faces multiple federal charges, including attempted murder, related to his alleged attack on a security guard at a Social Security Administration building.

According to court documents, William Douglas Rankin, 44, is alleged to have entered the Social Security Administration building in Norfolk on Feb. 8, armed with a .380 firearm, a 9-millimeter rifle, and approximately 600 rounds of ammunition, including three fully loaded extended 9mm magazines.

After a brief verbal interaction with the security guard on duty, Rankin allegedly raised his .380 handgun and fired a series of bullets at the guard, who suffered non-fatal injuries.

The security guard was shot in the arm, shoulder, both legs, and chest area. A ballistic vest stopped the shots to the guard’s chest, and he returned fire and struck Rankin.

Approximately 150 people, including 68 federal employees and a number of administrative law judges, work at the Social Security building on Lake Herbert Drive in Norfolk.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of them were not present at the time Rankin entered the building.

Rankin was charged with attempted murder of a person assisting an officer or employee of the U.S. government, possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assault of a person assisting an officer or employee of the U.S. government, possession of firearms in a federal facility, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Based on the charges in the criminal complaint, if convicted, Rankin faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and a maximum of life in prison.

