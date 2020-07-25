Chesapeake Conservancy welcomes Stephanie Meeks to Board of Directors

Published Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020, 5:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Student Conservation Association President and CEO Stephanie Meeks has been elected to the Chesapeake Conservancy Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Stephanie Meeks to the board. She brings a wealth of expertise in nonprofit management, the protection of cultural resources and land conservation, and strengthening the next generation of conservation leaders,” said Chesapeake Conservancy Board Chair Randall Larrimore.

“I have dedicated my career to organizations that value conservation of land and cultural resources while helping to build the next generation of conservationists. Now as a board member for Chesapeake Conservancy, I look forward to making a difference here in my own community and those throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” said Meeks.

Previously, Meeks served as interim president and chief operating officer for The Nature Conservancy, a global conservation organization active in all 50 states and around the world. She also served as president of National Trust for Historic Preservation, the United States’ leading non-profit dedicated to cultural resource protection.

Meeks holds a bachelor of arts in English language and literature/letters from the University of Colorado Boulder as well as an MBA from George Washington University. She enjoys gardening, spending time with friends and family, and spends her free time enjoying the outdoors she has spent her career protecting.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments