Chesapeake Conservancy launches new podcast, ‘Chesapeake Conversations’

Published Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, 6:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Chesapeake Conservancy has released a new podcast called “Chesapeake Conversations,” hosted by Joel Dunn, president and CEO of Chesapeake Conservancy.

Cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay is one of the largest and longest running ecosystem restoration efforts in the world. Over the last 50 years, we’ve invested billions to restore the Bay, and the world is watching to see how the Chesapeake responds. Chesapeake Conversations takes an in-depth look at what’s working for the Chesapeake — and what’s not.

From the podcast trailer, “Hi, I’m Joel Dunn, President & CEO of the Chesapeake Conservancy. I’m recording this at home. In my basement. Because I’m hunkered down with my family here in Annapolis, Maryland, practicing social distancing, and trying my best to keep us healthy. It’s given me time to think…not only about our own health but of the health of our environment. What will the future look like for our children?

“It’s no secret the Chesapeake Bay has been the focus of concerted conservation efforts for decades. Our progress ebbs and flows, as we face new challenges every day, but we’re also innovating new solutions every day.

“I wanted to share with you my thoughts on this journey. Through this podcast, I’ll give you the ins and outs – our successes and setbacks – and what the future might hold. Because the Chesapeake Conversations. Subscribe now.”

The podcast is launching with four episodes and new episodes will be posted featuring conversations with leaders in the conservation movement.

Subscribe now wherever you find your podcasts, or listen to an episode at www.chesapeakeconservancy.org, direct link: www.chesapeakeconservancy.org/chesapeake-conversations-podcast/.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments