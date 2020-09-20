Chesapeake Conservancy Champions of the Chesapeake Bay nominations due Sept. 26

Chesapeake Conservancy is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Champions of the Chesapeake Bay Awards through Saturday, Sept. 26.

Everyday, people are making a measurable difference in their own backyard. Whether they are working in the conservation field, incorporating environmental practices into their everyday routine, or just starting out in their career, the Conservancy wants to highlight them.

There are four award categories:

Everyday Hero: Someone who incorporates conservation into their everyday lives

Someone who incorporates conservation into their everyday lives Lifetime Champion: An individual who has dedicated their life to conservation

An individual who has dedicated their life to conservation Next Generation: A rising young conservation champion

A rising young conservation champion Small Business: A local business that has made steps to be eco-friendly for the Chesapeake

Click Here for all the details. Questions should be directed to Emilie Lahneman by sending email to: elahneman@chesapeakeconservancy.org.

For more information on programs, initiatives, upcoming events and how you can get involved, visit the Chesapeake Conservancy website.

