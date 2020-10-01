Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act passes as part of larger package

The America’s Conservation Enhancement Act (S. 3051), which included the text of the Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act (H.R. 1620), has passed the House of Representatives.

The Chesapeake Bay legislation was introduced by Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA-02).

The bill would authorize a total of $455 million in appropriations for the Bay Program through FY2025. The bill text is in Section 109 of S. 3051

“I am pleased the House has passed the America’s Conservation Enhancement Program, which includes my bill to reauthorize the Chesapeake Bay Program,” Luria said. “The Chesapeake Bay is an irreplaceable economic, environmental, and recreational resource that we must preserve for future generations of Coastal Virginians.”

The Chesapeake Bay Program helps coordinate restoration efforts and distributes grants to states for efforts that restore the Chesapeake Bay. By fully funding the Program, Congress will help states, including Virginia, get the resources they need to clean and preserve this natural treasure.

Although Congress has continuously provided funding for the Program, it has not been formally reauthorized in law since 2005.

