Chesapeake Bay Foundation tree planting in Staunton in early December

Published Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 12:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Volunteers will be planting 1,020 trees to help the Chesapeake Bay Foundation improve the riparian buffer along Christians Creek just south of Staunton – and you can help.

Individuals with experience planting trees are most welcome. But no matter your experience, the foundation can use your muscle.

The dates for the planting are Dec. 3-5.

The location is 768 White Hill Rd, Staunton.

Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced throughout the event. The trees will be planted on a 12’x12’ grid. Each volunteer will be more than 6’ from the next person.

Bring your own water and wear weather appropriate clothes. These should include shoes or boots that you don’t mind getting muddy.

The foundation will proved gloves, but you may bring your own.

Tools will be provided (hoes, shovels and hammers); volunteers can bring their own tools if you prefer.

Registration is required to get an accurate head count for planning purposes.

To register, go to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s calendar and navigate to the December events.

Note: a separate registration is required for each day.

For any questions, email Alston Horn at AHorn@cbf.org

Or contact Josh Mitri at Joshmitri@gmail.com

Related

Comments