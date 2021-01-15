Chesapeake Bay Commission welcomes Virginia leadership

Del. David Bulova, who represents part of Fairfax County in the Virginia House of Delegates and is chair of the House General Laws Committee, has been elected to chair the tri-state Chesapeake Bay Commission for 2021.

As chairman, Bulova will oversee the policy making efforts of the 21-member commission, whose members are senators and house members from Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, along with heads of the natural resources agencies, and a prominent citizen member, from each member state.

Bulova takes over leadership from Pennsylvania State Sen. Gene Yaw, who represents District 23 consisting of Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties and is chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

Yaw has been re-elected to chair the Pennsylvania delegation.

State Sen. Guy Guzzone, representing District 13 in Howard County and chair of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, has been re-elected to chair the Maryland delegation of the commission.

As he took over the gavel, Bulova announced his intent to have the commission sharpen its focus on successful completion of the Chesapeake Bay Partnership’s 2025 water quality goals. He stressed the need for commissioners to serve as ambassadors for the Chesapeake Bay in their respective chambers.

“The commission plays a unique role by fostering collaboration and understanding among our three states. That collaboration will be even more critical as we make the final push toward achieving our 2025 water quality goals. None of us can do this alone. I am honored to work with a great team that is dedicated to restoring the health of the Bay and making sure that we stay ahead of emerging challenges,” Bulova said.

The Chesapeake Bay Commission is a policy leader in the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay. As a tri-state legislative body that advises the legislative branch of state government, its mission is to identify critical environmental needs, evaluate public concerns, and ensure state and Federal actions to sustain the living resources of the Chesapeake Bay. The Commission works directly with the state general assemblies and the U.S. Congress and serves as the legislative branch of the Chesapeake Bay Program.

