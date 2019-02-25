Chef, brewer teaming up to deepen taste experience at Stable Craft

Tyler Cannon isn’t going to start brewing beers anytime soon, but the executive chef at Stable Craft Brewing is becoming more familiar with the process.

Cannon has been shadowing Isaac Peglow, the head brewer at Stable Craft, to learn what goes into brewing, the idea being, the more he knows about the beer, the better he can create tastes that line up with the brews.

“What I’ve been doing since I started here in November is putting an emphasis on processes and procedures in the kitchen, and what we can do to create elevated cuisine to go with the beers,” said Cannon, an Asheville, N.C., native, whose background in the kitchen includes Old Hickory House, an epicurean mountain retreat situated in Georgia, The Inn at Virginia Tech, Boars Head Inn & Resort, Wintergreen Resort, and Airlie, a farm resort in Warrenton.

The ultimate goal: “making sure that we’re putting out a product that matches the quality of the beer that we sell,” Cannon said.

Peglow, an alum of Eastern Mennonite University, where he played soccer and experimented with home brewing while working toward a degree in business, has been sharing his brewing secrets with Cannon, and learning a few things himself about the food side.

“I go over with him what each malt does, what each hop does, and then we go to the kitchen and experiment with that whole aspect. It’s been an interesting educational experience,” said Peglow, who has been the head brewer at Stable Craft for three years.

For Cannon, part and parcel to the experience at Stable Craft is creating a food menu at a venue located on an actual working farm.

“Within a mile of this location, we can get beef, lamb, fruits, vegetables. It’s exciting to be able to bring in local farmers and showcase what they do, and match it up with the quality beers that we’re producing here,” Cannon said.

