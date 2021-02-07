Check 511 before you head out to get road conditions after Sunday snow

VDOT crews and contractors have been out all day plowing and treating roadways after a snowstorm left 3 to 6 inches in the Central Shenandoah Valley on Sunday.

All interstate and primary roads are clear. Secondary roads are in minor to moderate conditions.

Crews will be out all night monitoring and treating roads as needed.

Avoid travel if possible, but if travel is necessary tonight be sure to check road conditions on VDOT’s 511 system. This service provides traffic cameras, crash locations, and winter road conditions both on the web at www.511Virginia.org and on the VDOT 511 app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

For a text listing of winter weather road conditions by route number in each county go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table.”

Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

Tonight motorists should be alert for refreezing of any wet roads. Bridges, overpasses and culvert areas will freeze first, so extra caution should be used in these areas. When traveling drive defensively and buckle up.

VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus initially on roadways that are traveled most.

Here are the road conditions as of 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

– Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

– Clear conditions in Warren County. Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

– Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Primary roads – Clear conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

– Clear conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties. Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge County. Minor conditions in Bath, Alleghany, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren, Clarke and Page counties. Clear conditions in Highland County.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

