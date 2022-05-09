Charlottesville woman dead in early-morning crash on Route 29 in Nelson County

A Charlottesville woman died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Nelson County on Saturday.

Danielle L. Jones, 34, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.

At 4:28 a.m. on Saturday, State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Route 29 a third of a mile north of Route 6.

A 2007 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by Jones was traveling south on Route 29 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.

