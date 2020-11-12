Charlottesville Waldorf School hosting Early Childhood Open House

The Charlottesville Waldorf School Early Childhood program invites families to visit campus on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Caregivers with young child are encouraged to visit and enjoy seasonal songs, stories, and craft activities, open playtime on the beautiful natural playgrounds, and a tour of the classrooms for Parent and Child, Nursery (preschool) and Kindergarten classes.

The Charlottesville Waldorf School Early Childhood program is a play-based, developmentally-aligned curriculum that builds resilience, fosters imagination, and lays a solid foundation for later academic enthusiasm and enjoyment.

The 10 a.m. to noon event is free and open to all.

Advance registration is required at www.cwaldorf.org/ec.

