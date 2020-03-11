Charlottesville updates on coronavirus response, preps

The City of Charlottesville is continuing its preparations for potential coronavirus cases in the community.

Virginia now has nine presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, one of which is located in Central Virginia. The city is holding regular meetings with our partners at the Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District, Albemarle County, the University of Virginia, and area healthcare facilities to ensure that the local community is fully prepared.

The city hosts numerous public meetings inside and outside City Hall and facilitates special events held in the community. The city’s Facilities Maintenance team has installed additional hand sanitizer stations in our buildings and is expanding its cleaning protocols.

City Manager Dr. Tarron J. Richardson will be reviewing upcoming special event applications involving large crowds which may include additional precautionary measures recommended by the Health Department.

Richardson is also evaluating alternative venues and participation options for both officials and members of the public wishing to attend public meetings. Remote viewing options exist for some meetings such as the regular meetings of Charlottesville City Council which are televised and streamed on the city’s website and on Facebook.

The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions regarding the Coronavirus.

The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.

The city’s website homepage features a link to the Virginia Department of Health’s primary information resources on the Coronavirus.

