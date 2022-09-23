Charlottesville: Two defendants in scheme to rob suspected drug dealer plead guilty

The final two defendants in a four-man robbery team that threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court.

Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, pled guilty to one count each of brandishing and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence. Brock also pled guilty to committing Hobbs Act robbery.

Adrian Chevarr Anderson, 39, and Markel Corevis Morton, 43, previously pleaded guilty to participating in the two robberies.

According to court documents, Morton recruited Brock, Anderson, and Kinney to rob a local drug dealer with a promise to split $50,000 in cash he believed to be hidden in the drug dealer’s apartment in Albemarle County.

In August 2021, Brock, Anderson, and Kinney forced entry into the apartment and held a female victim at gunpoint as both the apartment and the female victim’s car were searched. During the robbery, Brock, Anderson, and Kinney took the victim’s phone and other personal items but did not find the $50,000.

When they returned empty-handed, Morton insisted they locate the drug dealer’s cash stash at a second location on Prospect Avenue in the City of Charlottesville. All four men were armed with firearms when they drove to the second location and stole a safe containing approximately $50,000. As they were leaving the apartment, Brock and Morton were intercepted by a man who was standing outside and they pointed their firearms at him before fleeing the scene.

“Reducing violent crime in the Western District of Virginia is a cornerstone of this United States Attorney’s Office and we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who participate in violent, criminal behavior,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “These individuals showed blatant disregard for the well-being of others and for that they were held accountable.”

“Addressing violent crime in our communities remains a top priority for the FBI. Through our partnership with the Albemarle County Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia, we were able to remove four violent criminals from the community who will face significant sentences for their crimes,” said Stanley M. Meador, Special Against in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division. “Individuals with knowledge of violent crimes occurring in their communities are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately -either call 911, your local police/sheriff, FBI Richmond at 804-261-1044, or send info to tips.FBI.gov.”

“The Albemarle County Police Department remains committed to collaborating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, like the United State Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This commitment to cooperation is vital to keeping the citizens, residents, and visitors of Albemarle County safe,” stated Colonel Sean Reeves, Chief of Police for Albemarle County.