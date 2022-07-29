Charlottesville to resume passport application services after COVID-19 pause
The City of Charlottesville’s treasurer’s office is resuming passport application services after pausing the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The office began processing passport applications in 2018 but temporarily suspended the service.
The treasurer’s office can accept applications from:
- Individuals applying for their first passport
- Individuals under age 16
- Individuals who lost their passport
- Individuals with passports issued more than 15 years ago
A passport book or passport card is needed for all international travel.
“As many individuals look forward to international travel again, we are pleased to be able to resume this important and valued service to our residents,” said Jason Vandever, city treasurer.
The office is processing passport applications on an appointment basis only.
Appointments may be scheduled online.