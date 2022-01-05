Charlottesville to resume curbside collection service on Thursday

Residential curbside trash and recycling service in the City of Charlottesville is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Residents with trash collection originally scheduled for Monday-Wednesday would not receive service this week. We are actively in conversation with our contractors on the recycling collection schedule.

With the potential for an additional snow system arriving at the end of the week this current revised schedule is subject to change.

Questions can be directed to the city’s Public Works Department:

Email: pwinfo@charlottesville.gov

Phone: 434-970-3830

