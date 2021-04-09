Charlottesville teen named NCO of the Month at Fishburne Military School

Ryan Manning has been named Fishburne Military School’s Non-Commissioned Officer of the Month for March.

Manning, a junior from Charlottesville, was officially recognized as FMS NCO of the Month during a formation of the entire Corps of Cadets last week.

He is an active member of Fishburne’s football and golf teams and is the FMS JROTC Academic Bowl team captain.

Manning hopes to attend one of the nation’s senior military academies following graduation.

“Cadet Manning’s superb professionalism and devotion to duty reflect credit upon him and are in keeping with the highest traditions of Fishburne Military School,” said FMS Commandant of Cadets Sgt. Maj Willy Carrion, USMC (Ret.).

Fishburne Military School’s NCO of the Month is selected by a board of cadet officers, and is approved by the commandant of cadets. A Fishburne Military School NCO of the Month is selected based upon his academic, military and community achievements throughout the previous month.

