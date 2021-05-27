Charlottesville teen killed in single-vehicle accident in Albemarle County

A single-vehicle crash on Stony Point Road early Thursday morning has taken the life of a Charlottesville teen.

Gwendolyn Frances Kathleen Tupelo, 18, was the sole occupant of the vehicle in the 1 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the third traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2021.

