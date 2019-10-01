Charlottesville: Submissions open for 2020 City Art Bus competition

Published Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

City Art BusThe Tom Tom Foundation, Charlottesville Area Transit, and JAUNT announced today the opening of the sixth-annual City Art Bus public design competition.

In past years, hundreds of artists and designers from around the world have submitted designs for “mobile murals” that are wrapped on buses operating throughout the City and County and seen by 300,000+ people annually.

The initial submissions, which are due by November 30, 2019, will be narrowed down to ten semifinalists. Then, two final designs will be chosen by combining the results of three separate votes: one by the public, one by JAUNT and CAT drivers, and one by a Tom Tom jury.

Some highlights of the project, started in 2015, have included the elevation of local and national designs:

  • 2015– Welcoming Walls artist, Mickael Broth, painted the first Art Bus with UVA students
  • 2016– Second Street Gallery and Los Angeles’ ICU Art created the first digital wrap
  • 2017– The public and CAT drivers chose “Dinosaurs” by Paul Hostetler as the winning design
  • 2018– CAT & JAUNT featured “Space Bus” by Andrew Stronge and “Nature” by Sam Gray
  • 2019– More than 3,000 public votes resulted in the wrapping of “New Beginnings” by Egypt and “Snodbots” by Craig Snodgrass onto CAT & JAUNT buses

Submissions are due by November 30, 2019. To enter, please visit tomtomfest.com/2020-city-art-bus/. Read more about the competition and initiative at tomtomfest.com/city-art-bus/.

