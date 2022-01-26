Charlottesville storm debris pick-ups delayed due to volume

Published Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, 3:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Due to the significant volume of storm debris, the storm debris collection schedule in the City of Charlottesville is currently delayed.

Crews are actively working all routes as quickly as possible and will ensure service is completed for each area. The anticipated schedule shows completion of storm debris collection one day behind the original schedule, with Friday collection concluding on Monday, Jan. 31st.

This schedule is subject to change due to volume and the possibility of winter weather forecasted for the end of the week.