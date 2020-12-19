Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission now accepting grant applications

The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is now accepting grant applications for projects. The commission invites Charlottesville nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, businesses, and individuals to apply for project funding up to $4,000.

Grants are available to projects that benefit the Charlottesville community as well as our Sister City communities in:

Besançon, France

Poggio a Caiano, Italy

Winneba, Ghana

Huehuetenango, Guatemala (newly-accorded “Friendship City” status to Charlottesville – Sister City status pending)

The mission of the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is to promote understanding and foster relationships between citizens and organizations in the Charlottesville area and our sister cities through cultural, economic, educational, and humanitarian activities. Grants will be awarded for a wide variety of activities that promote this mission.

Given the added difficulties surrounding travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, grant applicants are encouraged to consider alternative and innovative approaches for remote or virtual engagement that foster relationships between our local community and Sister Cities.

Any proposals that involve travel will need to be considered very carefully and critically.

The grant application deadline is Jan. 15. Applications must be received by this date to receive consideration. Late and/or incomplete applications will not be considered.

Grant recipients will be notified of the commission’s award decision within 45 days of the application deadline date.

Applications may be submitted by individuals or groups. The commission may choose not to award a grant to an individual or group for consecutive years.

Sister Cities Commissioners and sub-committee members may not apply.

Funds will be available as reimbursements; expenses and requests for reimbursement must be made within one year of notification of award (March 1, 2021-March 1, 2022) unless special arrangements have been made with the CSCC.

Expenditures must be detailed in a year-end report made to the CSCC. A mid-point progress report will also be required.

For more details on the program, summaries of successful past grant awards, and the full application, visit the website www.cvillesistercities.org/grants-projects.

You can also download the application at the link below:

Questions and completed applications should be sent to cvillesistercities@gmail.com or

Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission

ATTN: Kyna Thomas

P.O. Box 911

Charlottesville, VA 22902

