Charlottesville sets schedule for meetings to review Strategic Plan

Published Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, 12:35 pm

Charlottesville City Council is updating the city’s Strategic Plan, which includes the vision, mission, and goals that drive the work of council and the city manager.

The 2018-2020 Strategic Plan is available for review on the city’s website www.charlottesville.gov/strategicplan.

Council will use this plan as a starting point for its work. The public is encouraged to provide feedback on the existing vision, mission, and goals as well as to share new ideas for Council’s consideration.

Comments may be submitted at any time via email to StrategicPlan@charlottesville.gov.

Strategic Plan Meeting Schedule

