Charlottesville seeks holiday tree, musical talent for special Grand Illumination 2020 TV broadcast

Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination 2020 is being presented as a special one-night only broadcast and streaming event on Friday, Dec. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on NBC29 and CW29.

The city is seeking the perfect holiday tree and a diverse group of musical talent to take center stage for this special holiday broadcast event.

Outstanding musical talent and special guest surprises have made Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination a signature holiday event for over 20 years, and this year’s event will continue the tradition of providing family entertainment for the community.

All community landowners, homeowners, and businesses are encouraged to submit trees for consideration. Tree candidates are ideally about 30 feet tall, fully branched on all sides, accessible for removal by large equipment, and nearing the end of its life or needing to be removed for other reasons.

Submission deadline is Friday, Oct. 23.

If you believe you have the perfect holiday tree candidate for Grand Illumination 2020, you can:

1) Upload photos and contact info to fileinbox.com/CvilleGrand2020

2) Email photos and contact info to cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov

3) Call Joe Rice at 434-409-8226

Producers for Grand Illumination are searching for diverse musical talent to participate in a special holiday concert taking place on the Paramount Theater stage; performances will be featured on the televised broadcast.

If you are interested in auditioning, contact Joe Rice at 434-409-8226 or email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov.

Stay updated with helpful event details and fun, interactive posts as we get closer to Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination on Friday, Dec. 4 by visiting www.cvillegrand.com and following @cvillegrand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. #cvillegrand

