City of Charlottesville seeks applicants for positions on city boards, commissions

The City of Charlottesville provides a wide variety of boards and commissions that encourage members to participate in discussions that affect and shape the future of the city.

Serving on a board or commission is an excellent way to make a personal contribution to Charlottesville’s growth and can be a rewarding experience for everyone.

Review current openings on the city’s website and apply online.

The city has immediate openings on the following boards and commissions:

Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Authority

Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Commission

Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board

Citizen’s Transportation Advisory Committee

Community Policy and Management Team

Historic Resources Committee

Housing Advisory Committee

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Board

Minority Business Commission

Monticello Area Community Action Agency Board

Piedmont Family YMCA Board of Directors

Piedmont Virginia Community College Board

Planning Commission

Police Civilian Review Board

Region Ten Community Services Board

Retirement Commission

Sister Cities Commission

Social Services Advisory Board

Towing Advisory Board

Tree Commission

Vendor Appeals Board

Youth Council

The deadline to apply for these openings is June 11.

Visit the Boards and Commissions pages on our website to learn about other opportunities to participate.

