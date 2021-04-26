City of Charlottesville seeks applicants for positions on city boards, commissions
The City of Charlottesville provides a wide variety of boards and commissions that encourage members to participate in discussions that affect and shape the future of the city.
Serving on a board or commission is an excellent way to make a personal contribution to Charlottesville’s growth and can be a rewarding experience for everyone.
Review current openings on the city’s website and apply online.
The city has immediate openings on the following boards and commissions:
- Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Authority
- Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board
- Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Commission
- Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
- Citizen’s Transportation Advisory Committee
- Community Policy and Management Team
- Historic Resources Committee
- Housing Advisory Committee
- Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Board
- Minority Business Commission
- Monticello Area Community Action Agency Board
- Piedmont Family YMCA Board of Directors
- Piedmont Virginia Community College Board
- Planning Commission
- Police Civilian Review Board
- Region Ten Community Services Board
- Retirement Commission
- Sister Cities Commission
- Social Services Advisory Board
- Towing Advisory Board
- Tree Commission
- Vendor Appeals Board
- Youth Council
The deadline to apply for these openings is June 11.
Visit the Boards and Commissions pages on our website to learn about other opportunities to participate.