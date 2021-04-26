first bank  

City of Charlottesville seeks applicants for positions on city boards, commissions

Published Monday, Apr. 26, 2021, 2:08 pm

The City of Charlottesville provides a wide variety of boards and commissions that encourage members to participate in discussions that affect and shape the future of the city.

Serving on a board or commission is an excellent way to make a personal contribution to Charlottesville’s growth and can be a rewarding experience for everyone.

Review current openings on the city’s website and apply online.

The city has immediate openings on the following boards and commissions:

  • Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Authority
  • Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board
  • Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Commission
  • Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
  • Citizen’s Transportation Advisory Committee
  • Community Policy and Management Team
  • Historic Resources Committee
  • Housing Advisory Committee
  • Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Board
  • Minority Business Commission
  • Monticello Area Community Action Agency Board
  • Piedmont Family YMCA Board of Directors
  • Piedmont Virginia Community College Board
  • Planning Commission
  • Police Civilian Review Board
  • Region Ten Community Services Board
  • Retirement Commission
  • Sister Cities Commission
  • Social Services Advisory Board
  • Towing Advisory Board
  • Tree Commission
  • Vendor Appeals Board
  • Youth Council

The deadline to apply for these openings is June 11.

Visit the Boards and Commissions pages on our website to learn about other opportunities to participate.


