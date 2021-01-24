Charlottesville rolls out online filing tool for business personal property taxes

The Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s office would like to encourage businesses still needing to file their tangible business property or machinery and tools return to take advantage of a new online filing tool.

To find the link, visit www.charlottesville.gov/COR and click the link for Business Personal Property Tax page.

The tool allows you to report asset costs and disposals as well your asset list without needing to file a paper return.

The filing deadline for business tangibles/machinery and tools is February 1st this year.

Feel free to contact 434-970-3170 with questions.

All businesses located in the City of Charlottesville are required to file a return and an itemized list of all equipment utilized in the business as of Jan. 1 of the current year. All manufacturers located in the City of Charlottesville are required to file a return and an itemized list of equipment utilized in the manufacturing process as of Jan. 1 of the current year.

The business personal property/machinery and tools tax is billed in two installments along with regular personal property bills. The first installment is due June 5. The second installment is due Dec. 5.

