Charlottesville RFP notice for 2020 CDBG-CV3 funding, 2021 CDBG and HOME funding

Published Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, 7:08 pm

The City of Charlottesville will be accepting proposals for 2020 CDBG-CV3 and 2021 CDBG and HOME beginning Oct. 1 and ending at 4 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Projects will support a viable urban community through the provision of decent housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunity for low- and moderate-income citizens to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

The RFP and related documents can be found on the City’s website at www.charlottesville.gov/680/CDBG-HOME-Funding-Proposal.

Online submission is required.

The city will require all applicants to schedule and attend a 30-minute mandatory zoom/e-meeting technical assistance session with the grants coordinator. The meeting must be held between Oct. 1 2020 and Oct. 15, and prior to proposal submission.

To schedule a technical assistance session or for questions concerning the RFP, contact Erin Atak, grants coordinator at atake@charlottesville.gov or (434) 970-3093.

