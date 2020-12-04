Charlottesville reviewing parks use: Set to review COVID-19 emergency ordinance

Charlottesville is closely monitoring the use of city parks and recreation facilities in light of reports that more than 75 people were observed in the McIntire Skate Park at one time this past weekend.

A communication from the city sent out on Friday morning notes that officials have the option of closing access to the parks and rec outdoor facilities currently open for public use entirely until the city’s COVID-19 declaration of emergency is lifted.

This as Charlottesville City Council is set to take action at its meeting Monday to update the city’s COVID-19 ordinance.

The proposed amendments will bring the city ordinance, which was reauthorized on Sept. 21, into congruence with Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 67.

A violation of the ordinance is punishable as a Class 3 Misdemeanor or Class 4 Misdemeanor and can result in a fine of up to $500. Any gathering of more than 25 individuals within the City of Charlottesville is subject to the ordinance’s provisions including potential criminal charges.

