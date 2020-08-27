Charlottesville reinforces ban on large public gatherings on eve of advertised event

Charlottesville is re-emphasizing the City Council decision from July 27 to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more individuals within the city limits.

This on the eve of a gathering advertised as taking place on Friday.

Over the last three months, large crowds have gathered in both Washington Park and Market Street Park, obstructing nearby public streets and intersections. A press release from the city issued late Thursday notes that blocking city streets and using parks without the proper permits will no longer be allowed, and that citations will be issued by the city manager to the event organizers who used the parks and organized these events without a special event permit.

Moving forward, those who commit violations of state law and/or city ordinance, such as obstructing or blocking traffic, COVID restrictions, or any other violation will be charged accordingly.

